EU approves Alstom buying Bombardier Transport

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The European Commission said Friday that it had given conditional approval to French engineering giant Alstom buying Canadian train-maker Bombardier Transport.

"Going forward, a stronger combined Alstom and Bombardier entity will emerge," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.