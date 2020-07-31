UrduPoint.com
EU Approves Alstom Buying Bombardier Transport

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:12 PM

EU approves Alstom buying Bombardier Transport

The European Commission said Friday that it had given conditional approval to French engineering giant Alstom buying Canadian train-maker Bombardier Transport

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The European Commission said Friday that it had given conditional approval to French engineering giant Alstom buying Canadian train-maker Bombardier Transport.

"Going forward, a stronger combined Alstom and Bombardier entity will emerge," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

