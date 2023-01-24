EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Awaits Progress - EU Commission

The European Union welcomes the anti-corruption investigation underway in Ukraine against a number of officials, but expects more significant progress from Kiev on this issue, European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The European Union welcomes the anti-corruption investigation underway in Ukraine against a number of officials, but expects more significant progress from Kiev on this issue, European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media said that several senior Ukrainian officials were dismissed amid allegations of corruption. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko from his position as deputy head of the presidential office and Oleksiy Symonenko from his post as deputy prosecutor general.

"We take note of the reports that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is investigating these cases. As a general rule, you know very well that we do not comment on ongoing criminal investigations, but we do welcome the fact, of course, that the Ukrainian authorities are taking these issues seriously," Pisonero told a briefing.

She added that Ukraine was "expected to further strengthen the fight against corruption, in particular at high level," as part of the EU membership process. In autumn 2023, the EU will assess Ukraine's progress as a priority matter.

On February 28, Zelenskyy signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the EU, stressing the need for Kiev, which is "paying such a huge price for the European choice and security of Europe," to be with other EU countries. On June 23, the EU approved Ukraine's status as a candidate for joining the bloc.