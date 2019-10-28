EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :EU member states on Monday agreed to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to three months until January 31, with possible off-ramps beforehand.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted.