EU Approves Contract With Novavax for 200Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The European Union has approved a new contract with US company Novavax for 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine which is currently under rolling review of the European Medicines Agency, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"As variants are spreading, we need to stay vigilant. We approved a new contract with @Novavax for 200 million doses of its vaccine, which is already being tested successfully against variants," von der Leyen tweeted.