UrduPoint.com

EU Approves Final Exchange Rate For Croatian Kuna As Country Approaching Eurozone

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

EU Approves Final Exchange Rate for Croatian Kuna as Country Approaching Eurozone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday that the final conversion rate of the Croatian kuna to the euro has been approved, thereby finalizing the procedural steps before the final decision on Croatia adopting euro to be made by the eurozone members.

"Very happy to take today the penultimate procedural step considering Croatia's accession to the euro area, with the endorsement of the final conversion rate for the kuna. This will be communicated tomorrow once the legal acts are adopted by the Council, clearing the way for Croatia to take this historical step on January the first next year," Gentiloni told a briefing following the Eurogroup meeting.

After entering the eurozone Croatia will join the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling said, while commending the country's remarkable achievements.

"We are very happy at the ESM that Croatia will join our family. Croatia will join the ESM after joining the euro area. And we all happy about the remarkable progress that we see in Croatia over the last few years. So technical preparations for Croatia to join the ESM have started and will go very smoothly," Regling said.

On July 5, the European Parliament endorsed the accession of Croatia to the eurozone, currently consisting of 19 European Union member states, paving the way for Zagreb to go forward with procedural steps, which are expected to be completed by January 2023.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Zagreb Progress Croatia Euro January July Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.