UrduPoint.com

EU Approves Joint Procurement Of Missiles, Ammunition For Ukraine Worth 1 Billion Euros

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:35 PM

EU Approves Joint Procurement of Missiles, Ammunition for Ukraine Worth 1 Billion Euros

The Council of the European Union on Friday adopted an assistance measure for Ukraine worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for joint procurement of missiles and ammunition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Friday adopted an assistance measure for Ukraine worth 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) for joint procurement of missiles and ammunition.

"The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth ��1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will further contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of Ukraine .

.. The assistance measure will finance the provision to the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; i ..

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; in emirate’s private schools

30 seconds ago
 Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Comm ..

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Commonwealth countries: Prime Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts w ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with King Charles III, British ..

5 minutes ago
 Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Reco ..

Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record 169.1 Billion Rubles on Fri ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-bein ..

Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-being of students: GB CS

5 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.