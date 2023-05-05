EU Approves Joint Procurement of Missiles, Ammunition for Ukraine Worth 1 Billion Euros

The Council of the European Union on Friday adopted an assistance measure for Ukraine worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for joint procurement of missiles and ammunition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Friday adopted an assistance measure for Ukraine worth 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) for joint procurement of missiles and ammunition.

"The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth ��1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will further contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of Ukraine .

.. The assistance measure will finance the provision to the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry," the council said in a statement.