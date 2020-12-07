UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Approves Measures To Punish Human Rights Abusers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:47 PM

EU approves measures to punish human rights abusers

The EU on Monday took on powers to punish human rights abusers anywhere in the world, though the new sanctions regime would only take effect with unanimous approval by member states

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The EU on Monday took on powers to punish human rights abusers anywhere in the world, though the new sanctions regime would only take effect with unanimous approval by member states.

Foreign ministers approved the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy, which would be used in cases such as torture, slavery or systematic abuse or violence.

The new framework would allow the EU to identify rights abusers and freeze their assets in Europe and ban them from travelling to the bloc.

But these must be "serious violations" and the final decision is left to the discretion of member states.

The EU could already impose penalties for human rights violations, but it is usually done within sanctions frameworks linked to specific countries, conflicts or crises.

Related Topics

World Europe Democracy From

Recent Stories

Group weddings have proven their success: Hamdan b ..

5 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed tours GITEX Technology Week

20 minutes ago

ADDED identifies eight new areas for investment ac ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates welcomes its first of three A380s, powere ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad becomes first airline to join UK’s leadin ..

21 minutes ago

National Voters Day observed in Dir to create awar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.