EU Approves New Belarus Sanctions List - Source
Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:48 PM
The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, and the list will be published later on Thursday, a source in the council told Ria Novosti
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, and the list will be published later on Thursday, a source in the council told Ria Novosti.
The EU is likely to publish the list in the second half of the day, the source confirmed.