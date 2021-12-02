EU Approves New Belarus Sanctions List - Source

The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, and the list will be published later on Thursday, a source in the council told Ria Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, and the list will be published later on Thursday, a source in the council told Ria Novosti.

The EU is likely to publish the list in the second half of the day, the source confirmed.