EU Approves New Belarus Sanctions List - Source

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:48 PM

The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, and the list will be published later on Thursday, a source in the council told Ria Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, and the list will be published later on Thursday, a source in the council told Ria Novosti.

The EU is likely to publish the list in the second half of the day, the source confirmed.

