EU Approves New Macro Financial Assistance Worth 1 Billion Euros to Ukraine - Dombrovskis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The EU approved 1 billion euro loan to Ukraine on Tuesday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"EU is stepping up its financial support to Ukraine: EU ministers just approved ‚¬1 billion loan #Ecofin. This is part of new exceptional macro-financial assistance package," Dombrovskis tweeted.