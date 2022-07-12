EU Approves New Macro Financial Assistance Worth 1 Billion Euros To Ukraine - Dombrovskis
Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The EU approved 1 billion euro loan to Ukraine on Tuesday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
"EU is stepping up its financial support to Ukraine: EU ministers just approved ‚¬1 billion loan #Ecofin. This is part of new exceptional macro-financial assistance package," Dombrovskis tweeted.