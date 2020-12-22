EU Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Use - European Commission President

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The European Commission has authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the European Union, the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Monday.

"Today we add an important chapter to a European success story, by making available the 1st #COVID19 vaccine for Europeans. More will come. It will be available to all EU countries at the same time, on the same conditions," she said on Twitter.

Von der Leyen noted that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had carefully evaluated the vaccine and recommended that it be granted such conditional approval for distribution in the EU.

The first batch of the drug will be shipped from Belgium in the coming days, she said.

Vaccination against coronavirus in the European Union with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may begin on December 27-29, she said.

European authorities may soon approve new vaccines for the coronavirus if they prove to be safe and effective, von der Leyen added.