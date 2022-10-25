UrduPoint.com

EU Approves Philip Morris Buyout Of Swedish Match Tobacco Firm

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 10:47 PM

EU approves Philip Morris buyout of Swedish Match tobacco firm

The EU commission on Tuesday approved Philip Morris International's purchase of smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match, after the Marlboro cigarette maker agreed to sell off a tobacco distribution business in Sweden

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The EU commission on Tuesday approved Philip Morris International's purchase of smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match, after the Marlboro cigarette maker agreed to sell off a tobacco distribution business in Sweden.

With the green light from Brussels, Philip Morris passed a key hurdle as the US group looks to steer away from its traditional cigarette business.

To secure the $16 billion deal, Philip Morris International offered to divest SMD Logistics, an arm of Swedish Match that gave it "a de facto monopoly on distribution of tobacco and nicotine products in Sweden," the EU's antitrust enforcer said in a statement.

The transaction is not yet final, and Philip Morris increased its offer for Swedish Match on October 20 in order to win over investor holdouts.

Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and the Zyn brand of nicotine pouches.

The group is also known for making cigars and "snus", a form of snuff particular to Nordic countries.

Philip Morris announced in 2016 a long-term goal to stop selling cigarettes and replace them with alternatives that it says are less harmful.

The US company sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro and Chesterfield in 180 markets outside the United States and has invested billions of Dollars since 2008 in vapour products, oral nicotine and other "reduced-risk" products.

Last year it clinched a controversial takeover of British breathing inhaler manufacturer Vectura, despite fierce opposition from health campaigners and medical groups.

The Philip Morris group plans to generate at least $1 billion in annual net revenues from nicotine-free products by 2025.

Related Topics

Business Company Brussels Oral United States Sweden October 2016 Market From Allied Rental Modarba Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Probe Russia's Al ..

UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Probe Russia's Alleged Use of Iranian UAVs - Po ..

16 minutes ago
 Italy commissioner approves contested gas terminal ..

Italy commissioner approves contested gas terminal

26 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Tshisekedi named 'facilitator' in Chad ..

DR Congo's Tshisekedi named 'facilitator' in Chad crisis

27 minutes ago
 Estonia to Stop Importing Russian Oil Products Fro ..

Estonia to Stop Importing Russian Oil Products From December 5

27 minutes ago
 Late US Defense Chief Carter Leader on All 'Nation ..

Late US Defense Chief Carter Leader on All 'National Security Issues of Our Time ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia Designates Iran, Pakistan as Visa Processin ..

Russia Designates Iran, Pakistan as Visa Processing Posts for Afghanis

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.