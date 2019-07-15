EU Approves Sanctions on Turkey Over Cyprus Hydrocarbons Exploration - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The European Union's foreign ministers approved on Monday sanctions against Turkey following its decision to continue carrying out hydrocarbons exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), local media reported.

Turkish drilling ships Yavuz and Fatih are currently anchored off Cyprus' coast in order to drill for oil and gas. Cyprus and Greece see it as a provocation, and the European Union has called on Turkey to end drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Turkey believes it has a right to drill for regional natural resources and on Wednesday said it would continue drilling in the zone.

According to the German Focus news outlet, the sanctions aim to decrease EU funding available to Turkey and may halt the EU-Turkey aviation agreement currently in negotiation.

Additionally, the European Union may consider further sanctions, including introducing limiting measures on individuals and organizations involved in the hydrocarbons exploration in the EEZ, the news outlet said.

EU leaders expressed concern about Turkey's "illegal drilling activity" in the Eastern Mediterranean in late June, requesting the European Commission and EU diplomatic service to work out targeted measures against Ankara.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, although the Turkish-backed northern republic has not been recognized internationally. The Republic of Cyprus, which de jure has sovereignty over the entire island, joined the European Union in 2004.