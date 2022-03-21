UrduPoint.com

EU Approves Strategic Compass Defense Strategy - Latvian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 08:59 PM

EU Approves Strategic Compass Defense Strategy - Latvian Foreign Minister

The European Union on Monday approved its first defense strategy named the Strategic Compass, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union on Monday approved its first defense strategy named the Strategic Compass, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said.

"European Union just approved Strategic compass, it gives necessary toolbox for EU to become a real geopolitical defense and security player together with NATO.

It's only beginning of the journey. Much will depend on how successfully we support Ukraine against Russia's aggression," Rinkevics tweeted.

