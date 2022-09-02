EU Approves Use of First Two Variant-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccines - Commissioner

The European Commission has approved the registration certificate for the first EU vaccines adapted to new variants of COVID-19 by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The European Commission has approved the registration certificate for the first EU vaccines adapted to new variants of COVID-19 by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, the European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Friday.

"@EU_Commission yesterday authorised the first two variant-adapted COVID-19 booster vaccines from BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna following positive opinions from @EMA_News (European Medicines Agency)," Kyriakides tweeted.

The commissioner added that more COVID-19 variants adapted vaccines should be authorized in the near future.

Six Primary COVID-19 vaccines have already been approved for use in the EU namely Cominarty by BioNTech and Pfizer, Valneva, Nuvaxovid by Novavax, Spikevax by Moderna, Vaxzevria by AstraZeneca and Jcovden by Janssen. Two manufacturers, Sanofi Pasteur and SKChemicals GmbH, have passed all expert reviews and applied for market clearance for their vaccines. Three other drugs, including the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, are still undergoing expert review.