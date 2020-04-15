UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Approves Workaround For Stalled WTO Appeals Body

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

EU approves workaround for stalled WTO appeals body

European Union countries on Wednesday approved a multilateral mechanism designed to stand in for the WTO's stalled appeals panel which was knocked out by US opposition

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :European Union countries on Wednesday approved a multilateral mechanism designed to stand in for the WTO's stalled appeals panel which was knocked out by US opposition.

The European Council, representing the bloc's 27 member states, said it "gave the go-ahead to the multi-party interim appeal arbitration arrangement (MPIA), a new system that will allow the EU, together with other participating WTO members, to overcome the current paralysis of the WTO's Appellate Body and solve trade disputes amongst themselves".

The new mechanism is to be temporary, it said, and "mirrors the main features of the WTO appeal system," notably with decisions being binding on participating countries.

The WTO's panel ceased operation on December 11, 2019 after the US blocked the appointment of new judges, preventing it from reaching a three-judge quorum.

President Donald Trump's administration has accused the panel of harming US interests and of overreach.

The demise of the WTO panel -- sometimes called the supreme court of world trade -- placed international trade disputes in legal limbo, prompting the EU, Canada, Norway and other countries to cast around for a substitute.

Last month they announced the creation of the MPIA, which they said they would adhere to after clearing national procedures.

Other participating countries and territories are: Australia, Brazil, China, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and Uruguay.

The European Council said any WTO member was welcome to join, adding that the mechanism was expected to be operational within weeks.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Australia China Canada Norway European Union Trump Guatemala Hong Kong Singapore Brazil Chile Switzerland Costa Rica Colombia Mexico Uruguay December 2019 From Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

31 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

31 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

46 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

46 minutes ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister visits Corona Field Hospital

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.