EU, ASEAN Call for Solidarity, Cooperation on COVID-19 in Video Conference - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders have called for solidarity and cooperation to combat the epidemiological and economic risks caused by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a video conference held on Friday.

"Today's discussions are just the beginning; we must all work together to mitigate the social and economic impact on our regions, keep supply chains open and advance relevant scientific research," High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, as quoted in a statement published by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Borrell's calls for cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere, were shared by the meeting's other co-chairs Janez Lenarcic, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the Singaporean senior minister of state for health and transport Lam Pin Min.

"When the situation stabilises, it is critical that we work together to boost our economies. This means doubling down on trade and investment, and returning to the spirit of openness with our partners," Balakrishnan stated.

The EU's crisis management chief Lenarcic stated that the EU and ASEAN must continue to support each other throughout the ongoing crisis and continue this cooperation into the future in order to build resiliency.

"The EU will continue playing its role - working on all fronts and with all available means to support these efforts at home and abroad. Also by continuing to engage strongly with our international partners, including ASEAN Member States, to support each other in immediate response efforts to this urgency as well as improving preparedness and response capacities on both sides in the future," he said.

According to the EEAS statement, both sides shared information about the outbreak in their respective regions and praised each other's efforts to limit international travel to contain the spread.

The EU and ASEAN will also continue to work with the World Health Organization to share best practice methods relating to social isolation, containment, and contact tracing, according to the statement.

Europe has become the epicenter of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, as according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 40 percent of confirmed cases as of 09:00 GMT have been confirmed in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.

According to data released on Friday, 2,288 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in eight of ASEAN's 10 member states.