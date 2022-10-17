UrduPoint.com

EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement To Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday signed the first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement to help the industry recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement was signed at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers' Meeting in Bali.

"The agreement will provide greater opportunities for airlines of ASEAN and the EU to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both regions, which will help bolster the recovery of air connectivity between the two regions following the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement read.

The agreement allows EU and ASEAN airlines up to 14 weekly passenger flights and unlimited cargo flights via any third country.

The negotiation on the agreement started in 2016 and concluded in 2021. It will now undergo ratification procedures by member states of the EU and ASEAN.

Related Topics

European Union 2016 Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.