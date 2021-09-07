EU asks court to fine Poland over judicial independence

The European Commission on Tuesday asked the European Court of Justice to impose daily fines on Poland until it complies with an order to suspend reforms Brussels sees as damaging judicial independence

"Justice systems across the European Union must be independent and fair," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement announcing the commission's decision to pursue enforcement action.