EU Asks Court To Fine Poland Over Judicial Independence

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

The European Commission on Tuesday asked the European Court of Justice to impose daily fines on Poland until it complies with an order to suspend reforms Brussels sees as damaging judicial independence

Brussels, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Tuesday asked the European Court of Justice to impose daily fines on Poland until it complies with an order to suspend reforms Brussels sees as damaging judicial independence.

"Justice systems across the European Union must be independent and fair," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement announcing the commission's decision to pursue enforcement action.

