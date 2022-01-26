UrduPoint.com

EU Asks For Exemptions For Banks, Energy Deals As Part Of Measures Against Russia- Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 11:54 AM

A number of EU countries are asking for exceptions to possible sanctions against Russia, including easing of restrictions for a number of banks, energy contracts and deals, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A number of EU countries are asking for exceptions to possible sanctions against Russia, including easing of restrictions for a number of banks, energy contracts and deals, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The European Union is working on a new extensive package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia in case the situation around Ukraine escalates.

Tensions between Moscow and Western countries escalated once again amid allegations of Moscow's military build-up to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the West's accusations of aggressive actions and excessive military build-up along Ukrainian borders, pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia. Moscow's stance is that it does not threaten anyone and has the right to move troops within its national sovereignty.

