UrduPoint.com

EU Asks Uzbekistan Not To Help Russia Circumvent Sanctions - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

EU Asks Uzbekistan Not to Help Russia Circumvent Sanctions - Envoy

The European Union has asked Uzbekistan to pay special attention to preventing the circumvention of sanctions against Russia, as Brussels sees an increase of almost 2.3 times in the exports of the European goods, which are subject to the sanctions, through the territory of the republic, EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The European Union has asked Uzbekistan to pay special attention to preventing the circumvention of sanctions against Russia, as Brussels sees an increase of almost 2.3 times in the exports of the European goods, which are subject to the sanctions, through the territory of the republic, EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan said on Thursday.

O'Sullivan was visiting Uzbekistan from April 26-27 to hold a number of meetings with the country's officials.

"We have asked our Uzbek colleagues to pay special attention to the possible transportation of several products (made in the EU) through the territory of Uzbekistan, as we have witnessed an increase of 126% in the exports of those goods through the territory of Uzbekistan lately, which is quite significant," O'Sullivan said, as quoted by Uzbek media gazeta.uz.

The EU sanctions envoy handed over the Uzbek side a list of goods produced in the EU and being of dual or military use, including microchips, optics and some other high-tech equipment.

In February, O'Sullivan told Financial Times that the EU was investigating a surge of exports in Russia's neighboring countries for possible sanctions violations, as the goods exported to those countries may be then transported to Russia. He has already visited the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and is going to pay visits to Georgia, Armenia and Serbia.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Since February 2022, the EU has imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Brussels Armenia David Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Georgia Serbia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates February April May Media From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s de ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s defence minister at Wahat Al Kar ..

13 minutes ago
 US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Lev ..

US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Level of Nuclear Forces - Ambassa ..

7 minutes ago
 Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting ..

Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting Makkah & Madinah

7 minutes ago
 Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public O ..

Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public Office for 3 Years - Authoritie ..

7 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi gearing up to make Arab space history w ..

Al Neyadi gearing up to make Arab space history with a spacewalk tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 First Arab Astronaut From UAE Set for Spacewalk Ou ..

First Arab Astronaut From UAE Set for Spacewalk Outside ISS - Gov't Media Office

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.