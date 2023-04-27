EU Asks Uzbekistan Not to Help Russia Circumvent Sanctions - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The European Union has asked Uzbekistan to pay special attention to preventing the circumvention of sanctions against Russia, as Brussels sees an increase of almost 2.3 times in the exports of the European goods, which are subject to the sanctions, through the territory of the republic, EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan said on Thursday.

O'Sullivan was visiting Uzbekistan from April 26-27 to hold a number of meetings with the country's officials.

"We have asked our Uzbek colleagues to pay special attention to the possible transportation of several products (made in the EU) through the territory of Uzbekistan, as we have witnessed an increase of 126% in the exports of those goods through the territory of Uzbekistan lately, which is quite significant," O'Sullivan said, as quoted by Uzbek media gazeta.uz.

The EU sanctions envoy handed over the Uzbek side a list of goods produced in the EU and being of dual or military use, including microchips, optics and some other high-tech equipment.

In February, O'Sullivan told Financial Times that the EU was investigating a surge of exports in Russia's neighboring countries for possible sanctions violations, as the goods exported to those countries may be then transported to Russia. He has already visited the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and is going to pay visits to Georgia, Armenia and Serbia.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Since February 2022, the EU has imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.