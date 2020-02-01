EU Assesses Secondary Coronavirus Transmission Risk in Europe as Low

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Friday that the risk of the Chinese coronavirus jumping from human to human in EU countries was low, provided that appropriate precautions were taken.

Almost all cases in Europe have been imported. The first human-to-human infection happened in Germany on Tuesday when a man contracted the virus from his female colleague from China. He has since infected his child.

"The likelihood of observing further limited human-to-human transmission within the EU/EEA is estimated as very low to low if cases are detected early and appropriate infection prevention and control (IPC) practices are implemented," the ECDC said in an update to its risk assessment report.

The EU health authority warned that a late detection of an imported case and a failure to apply appropriate measures would result in a scenario where the risk of secondary transmission would be estimated as high.

The virus has been detected in France, Italy, Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom. Russia reported its first cases in two Chinese nationals on Friday. The virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, has spread from China to over 20 countries. All 213 deaths were reported in China.