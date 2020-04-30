UrduPoint.com
EU Asylum Applications Down By 43% In March - Asylum Support Office

Thu 30th April 2020

The number of asylum requests in European Union decreased by 43 percent in March month-on-month, according to a report by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of asylum requests in European Union decreased by 43 percent in March month-on-month, according to a report by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) on Thursday.

"In March, just 34,737 applications were lodged in the EU+, dropping by 43% from February. Asylum authorities were affected to different extents across the EU+ by the COVID-19 outbreak, both with regard to the activities of asylum systems themselves, as well as due to border restrictions," the EASO said.

According to the report, the figure is indicative not of asylum-related migration trends in the EU, but rather the containment measures undertaken by European states in response to COVID-19.

During the previous two months, before the pandemic hit Europe in full, the trend was reverse a 16 percent increase, with 65,300 applications lodged in January and 61,100 in February, according to figures provided by the Asylum Office.

On April 16, the European Commission issued a set of recommendations for member states with regard to handling asylum applications during the pandemic, calling on them not to halt the process.

In 2019, more than 714,000 asylum applications were submitted in the EU, Switzerland and Norway and only one in three was approved.

The largest number of applicants were asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela. The largest number of approved applications over 80 percent were among those coming from Syria, Yemen and Eritrea, whereas the lowest was among asylum seekers from the Western Balkans and Latin America.

