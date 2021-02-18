UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Asylum Claims Fall To Eight-year Low Under Pandemic

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:01 PM

EU asylum claims fall to eight-year low under pandemic

Asylum requests in the EU dropped 31 percent in 2020, to their lowest level in eight years, as would-be refugees ran up against coronavirus travel restrictions, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Asylum requests in the EU dropped 31 percent in 2020, to their lowest level in eight years, as would-be refugees ran up against coronavirus travel restrictions, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said on Thursday.

The EU agency said that the number of requests made to the 27 member countries plus affiliated nations Norway and Switzerland last year came to 461,300, compared to 671,200 in 2019.

That was "down to the lowest levels since 2013, largely as a result of emergency travel restrictions" imposed by governments to slow the spread of the coronavirus across borders, it said.

The European Union has severely restricted arrivals from outside the bloc, and several member states have also ordered filtering measures along borders with fellow EU countries, cutting off or reducing several refugee immigration channels.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Switzerland 2019 2020 From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich defender Pavard contracts corona-vir ..

8 seconds ago

Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad to B ..

9 seconds ago

Thailand reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, pandemic ..

13 seconds ago

Zimbabwe begins COVID-19 vaccination with Chinese ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Tokayev Discussed Joint Production of Russi ..

7 minutes ago

Data From 2,000 Vaccinated Muscovites to Be Used f ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.