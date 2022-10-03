EU Asylum System Failed, Needs to Be Reformed - Austrian Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The asylum system in the European Union has failed and must be reformed, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday.

Earlier in the day at a summit in Budapest, Nehammer, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the issue of countering illegal migration and human trafficking.

"We need to urgently think about how the asylum system in the EU should be changed, what legal grounds should be changed. Because the asylum system in the EU has failed," Nehammer said.

The chancellor added that Vienna, Budapest and Belgrade are sending a signal to Brussels, calling on the European Commission to take the necessary steps towards creating real border control, accelerating the decision-making process on granting asylum already at the EU borders of the EU.