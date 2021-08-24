UrduPoint.com

EU At G7 Calls On Afghan Authorities To Give Everyone Access To Kabul Airport - Michel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

EU at G7 Calls on Afghan Authorities to Give Everyone Access to Kabul Airport - Michel

During the G7 meeting, the EU called on the new Afghan authorities to allow everyone who wants to get to Kabul airport, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday following the discussion of Afghanistan at a virtual G7 meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) During the G7 meeting, the EU called on the new Afghan authorities to allow everyone who wants to get to Kabul airport, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday following the discussion of Afghanistan at a virtual G7 meeting.

"We are concerned about the ability to safely reach the Kabul airport.

We call on the new Afghan authorities to allow safe passage to all foreign and Afghan citizens who wish to get to the airport," Michel said at a press briefing.

"We have also raised this issue with our American friends and partners on two particular aspects. First, the need to secure the airport as long as necessary to complete the operations, and second, a fair and equitable access for all nationals entitled to evacuation," he added.

