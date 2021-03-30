EU Attempts to Take Measures to Discredit Russian COVID Vaccine - Intelligence Service SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The European Union is making attempts to take urgent measures to undermine trust in a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"Recently, the desire of a number of representatives of the European bureaucracy to unconditionally follow the path of Washington's harsh attitudes towards Russia and everything connected with our country is acquiring simply grotesque forms. ... They are trying to suppress this 'unhealthy' activity of Russia and take urgent measures to discredit the vaccine created by Russian scientists," SVR said in a statement.