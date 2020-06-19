EU Attitude to USSR Role in WWII Detrimental to Ties With Russia -N. Macedonian Politician

Recent attempts made by European leaders to call the Soviet Union an aggressor in World War II highlight the level of Russophobia on the continent which is detrimental to ties with Russia, Zoran Jovanchev, a leading official from North Macedonia's Rodina political party, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Recent attempts made by European leaders to call the Soviet Union an aggressor in World War II highlight the level of Russophobia on the continent which is detrimental to ties with Russia, Zoran Jovanchev, a leading official from North Macedonia's Rodina political party, told Sputnik.

Over recent months, several European countries, and the European Union itself, have attempted to portray the Soviet Union as an aggressor in World War II. According to Jovanchev, these efforts reflect long-standing Russophobia that seeks to prevent economic, political, or cultural cooperation with Russia.

"Statements by European officials on the role of the Soviet Union in World War II are not only a reflection of Russophobia but also a continuity in defense of the geopolitical strategic interests of certain EU member states. Russophobia that is aimed at preventing economic, political, and cultural ties with Russia, which they still see as a geopolitical competitor, which on the other hand is detrimental to Europe's future," Jovanchev stated.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin published an article in the National Interest magazine to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, ahead of the rescheduled Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24. In the article, the Russian president harshly criticized any attempts to revise history and distort the facts of World War II.

"Rodina Macedonia fully agrees with the statement of the Respected President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the history of World War II cannot be revised," Jovanchev commented.

The European Union this past September passed a resolution that placed blame on both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union for the outbreak of World War II. In the National Interest article, Putin stated that the resolution was intended to cause a scandal.