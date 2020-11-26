UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Australia Review Free Trade Talks, Agree To Cooperate On Vaccines - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

EU, Australia Review Free Trade Talks, Agree to Cooperate on Vaccines - von der Leyen

Australia and the European Union have reviewed the bilateral free trade talks and agreed to cooperate on vaccines against the coronavirus disease, economic recovery after the pandemic and climate initiatives, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Thursday after a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Australia and the European Union have reviewed the bilateral free trade talks and agreed to cooperate on vaccines against the coronavirus disease, economic recovery after the pandemic and climate initiatives, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Thursday after a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"The EU & Australia are natural partners.

I was happy to talk with [Morrison] about deepening our relationship. We took stock of our negotiations towards a [European Union-Australia] Free Trade Agreement. We agreed to work together on vaccines, the global recovery & climate action," von der Leyen tweeted.

Brussels and Canberra have been negotiating a free trade agreement since May 2018, aiming to boost trade in industrial goods as well as reduce technical barriers and improve bilateral investment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia European Union Canberra May 2018 Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Smart sewing machine, a solution to offset order d ..

1 minute ago

Russia Concerned About West 'Privatizing' Secretar ..

1 minute ago

Venezuelan Envoy to UN Proposes Association Agains ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to participate in 17th China-ASEAN Expo a ..

1 minute ago

Macalou returns as France make wholesale changes f ..

6 minutes ago

For Canary Isles tourism, migrant surge a new nigh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.