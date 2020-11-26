EU, Australia Review Free Trade Talks, Agree to Cooperate on Vaccines - von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australia and the European Union have reviewed the bilateral free trade talks and agreed to cooperate on vaccines against the coronavirus disease, economic recovery after the pandemic and climate initiatives, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Thursday after a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Australia and the European Union have reviewed the bilateral free trade talks and agreed to cooperate on vaccines against the coronavirus disease, economic recovery after the pandemic and climate initiatives, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Thursday after a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"The EU & Australia are natural partners.

I was happy to talk with [Morrison] about deepening our relationship. We took stock of our negotiations towards a [European Union-Australia] Free Trade Agreement. We agreed to work together on vaccines, the global recovery & climate action," von der Leyen tweeted.

Brussels and Canberra have been negotiating a free trade agreement since May 2018, aiming to boost trade in industrial goods as well as reduce technical barriers and improve bilateral investment.