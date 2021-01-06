UrduPoint.com
EU Authorises Moderna Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:04 PM

EU authorises Moderna vaccine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union authorised the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drug company Moderna on Wednesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, just hours after medical regulators gave it the green light.

The Moderna vaccine is the second to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, and von der Leyen's European Commission has organised a joint purchasing programme to provide doses for member states.

More Stories From World

