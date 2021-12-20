UrduPoint.com

EU Authorises Novavax As Fifth Covid Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

The European Commission on Monday authorised a vaccine from US company Novavax as its fifth official jab for use across the European Union, hours after the EU

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Monday authorised a vaccine from US company Novavax as its fifth official jab for use across the European Union, hours after the EU medicines watchdog gave approval.

"At a time where the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today's authorisation of the Novavax vaccine," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

