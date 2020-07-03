EU authorises use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, on Friday authorised the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus.

"Today's authorisation of a first medicine to treat COVID-19 is an important step forward in the fight against this virus," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.