EU Automakers Warn Trump Tariffs Will 'hurt' Sector, US Manufacturing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Steep US tariffs on auto imports and parts would "hurt" carmakers globally, the industry body representing European automakers warned Thursday, calling for "dialogue" to avert a trade war.
"We urge President (Donald) Trump to consider the negative impact of tariffs not only on global automakers but on US domestic manufacturing as well," said Sigrid de Vries, director general of the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
"Tariffs will not just impact imports into the US, a penalty that American consumers are likely to pay, but measures on automotive parts will also hurt auto makers producing cars in the US for export markets," ACEA said.
The association said it was "deeply concerned" by the tariffs that come at a "watershed moment" for the EU industry as it faces fierce overseas competition.
The sector is the jewel in Europe's industrial crown, employing around 13 million people and contributing some seven percent to the European Union's economy.
This month, the EU unveiled a rescue plan for the sector, which the 27-country bloc's industry chief said was in "mortal danger".
The association said European manufacturers export between 50 and 60 percent of the vehicles they make in the US, which it described as making a "substantial positive contribution to the US trade balance".
"The EU and the US must engage in dialogue to find an immediate resolution to avert tariffs and the damaging consequences of a trade war," the association added.
