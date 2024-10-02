EU Aviation Agency Advises Airlines To Avoid Iran Airspace
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday advised all European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, following an Iranian attack against Israel
"In view of the Iranian attack against Israel on October 1, 2024, and Israel's announcement of its intention to retaliate," the advisory warned carriers "not to perform flights in the airspace of Iran at all flight levels," EASA said.
"The recommendation is valid until October 31, 2024 and can be reviewed earlier, and adapted or withdrawn, subject to the revised assessment.
"
The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation "closely, to assess whether there is an increase or decrease of risks."
EASA and the European Commission issued a similar warning for Israel and Lebanon on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Iran launched its second direct attack on Israel in history, firing 200 missiles.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Iran "pay" for its "big mistake" while Tehran warned Wednesday that it would launch an even bigger attack if it was targeted.
