EU Aviation Safety Agency Clears Modified Boeing-737 For Flights In Europe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

EU Aviation Safety Agency Clears Modified Boeing-737 for Flights in Europe

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday approved a modified version of Boeing-737 for flights in Europe, after a suspension linked to several major incidents involving the original model

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday approved a modified version of Boeing-737 for flights in Europe, after a suspension linked to several major incidents involving the original model.

"The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) gave its seal of approval for the return to service of a modified version of the Boeing 737 MAX, mandating a package of software upgrades, electrical working rework, maintenance checks, operations manual updates and crew training which will allow the plane to fly safely in European skies after almost two years on the ground," the agency said in a press release.

More Stories From World

