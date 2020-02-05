EU Aviation Safety Agency Expands Recommendations for Airlines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had expanded the list of recommendations for airlines and national aviation authorities amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is providing additional promotional material for airlines and their crews regarding the Coronavirus '2019-nCoV' outbreak. This supports the Safety Information Bulletin (SIB) that was issued on 27/01/2020, giving recommendations to national aviation authorities, airlines and airports," the statement said.

According to the promotional material, airlines must ensure that there is a sufficient quantity of fresh water in aircraft's water tank, as well as enough medical gloves on board.

The EASA also noted that the maximum time without air conditioning while on the ground with passengers on board should be less than 30 minutes.

"The new material is intended to raise the awareness of operators and their crews about the practical measures they can take to reduce the risk of the virus spreading," the statement added.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left more than 20,000 infected and over 420 people dead.