EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues New Regulations for Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The European Union has published a common set of technical and operational rules for the use of drones across Europe that will not only ensure their safe use but also bolster development in this technological field, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Europe will be the first region in the world to have a comprehensive set of rules ensuring safe, secure and sustainable operations of drones both, for commercial and leisure activities. Common rules will help foster investment, innovation and growth in this promising sector" the news release quoted EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky as saying.

The new legislation contains a set of technical and operational requirements that aim to enable free circulation of drones across Europe while ensuring the protection of safety and privacy of EU citizens, the EASA added.

One of the provisions, for example, requires that drone owners register themselves, either in their country of residence or main place of business, in order for each device to be individually identifiable.

The new regulations will replace existing national laws in the member states within one year.

The safety and security considerations of drone operation in Europe gained particular attention after London's two busiest airports, Gatwick and Heathrow, had to freeze flights for three days in December 2018 after unidentified drones were spotted near runways. Military-grade equipment worth millions of Pounds was reportedly deployed to ward off the drones.