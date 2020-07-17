UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Warning For Flights In Iranian Airspace

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Warning for Flights in Iranian Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a warning for civil aircraft regarding the danger of flights in Iranian airspace

"Due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft. Due to the presence of various advanced air-defenсe systems, it is advised to be cautious with the risk associated to civil aviation," EASA said in its bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the risk is assessed to be high at altitudes below 4.

7 miles. The warning is valid until January 16, 2021.

The security alerts regarding the Iranian airspace became relevant after the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 in January.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.

Related Topics

Ukraine Poor European Union Tehran January All From Airport

Recent Stories

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

20 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.