EU Awards $8.6Mln Grant To Support Entrepreneurship In Moldova - Mission In Chisinau

May 24, 2023

The European Union has provided Moldova with an 8 million euros ($8.6 million) grant to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the country, the EU diplomatic mission in Chisinau said on Wednesday

"The European Union (EU) is allocating ��8 million in non-reimbursable funding to co-finance seven state programmes to support entrepreneurship implemented by the Organisation for the Development of Entrepreneurship (in Moldova) (ODA). The EU direct grant contract with ODA was signed at a press conference on 24 May," the mission said in a statement.

The project is designed to provide assistance to at least 300 companies to create or develop their business, according to the statement.

"At least 50% will be able to take advantage of new opportunities in sectors with high growth potential and 80% will cover rural areas," the statement read.

EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks said that the initiative was aimed at facilitating the recovery and growth of the Moldovan economy.

"EU for a sustainable, innovative, green and competitive economy" (EU4SMEs) will support the creation of new companies, increase the competitiveness of domestic entrepreneurs, as well as promote entrepreneurial culture in the Republic of Moldova. This is another sizable EU contribution to economic development and Moldovan people's welfare," he was quoted as saying by the diplomatic mission.

The European support program will be implemented in the period of 2023-2026. Between 2018 and 2021, the EU invested over 8 million euros in Moldova's economy through the support of various national programs.

