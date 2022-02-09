UrduPoint.com

EU Aware That Lack Of Full-Fledged Dialogue With Russia Not Normal - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

EU Aware That Lack of Full-Fledged Dialogue With Russia Not Normal - Russian Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union is increasingly aware that the lack of a full-fledged dialogue with Russia is not normal, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The EU itself, by its decisions, has frozen the communication channels with Russia, including on security," Chizhov said but added that some channels still exist.

The diplomat noted that at the highest political level, telephone contact is maintained between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"However, at the level of, let's call it, the heads of government ” Mikhail Mishustin and Ursula von der Leyen ” there have been no negotiations at all yet. At the ministerial level, they are again being conducted, but rather sporadically, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov communicates with the head of the European External Action Service Josep Borrell, although mainly at various summits," Chizhov added.

The diplomat noted that for now, there could be no talk about the restoration of the work of the Russia-EU Permanent Partnership Council.

