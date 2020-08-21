UrduPoint.com
EU Backs OSCE Proposals On Resolving Crisis In Belarus, Hopes For Russia's Support - EEAS

The European Union supports OSCE proposals on resolving the situation in Belarus, ready to support their promotion, and hopes that Russia would also back them, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during his phone talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The European Union supports OSCE proposals on resolving the situation in Belarus, ready to support their promotion, and hopes that Russia would also back them, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during his phone talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The European Union stands ready to contribute to efforts to facilitate a peaceful and constructive way out of the crisis. In this regard, the EU fully supports OSCE proposals for dialogue in Belarus and is ready to provide assistance to further them if required. As an OSCE Member State, the High Representative hoped that Russia could have a positive influence in supporting such proposals," European External Action Service said in a statement.

