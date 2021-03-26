UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Backs Pfizer Storage At Regular Freezer Temperature

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

EU backs Pfizer storage at regular freezer temperature

Vials of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine can be kept at normal freezer temperatures for short periods instead of in ultra-cold storage, the EU's drugs regulator said Friday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Vials of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine can be kept at normal freezer temperatures for short periods instead of in ultra-cold storage, the EU's drugs regulator said Friday.

The change would help the "rapid roll-out" of vaccines across Europe, where vaccination campaigns are stalling due to supply and logistical issues, the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

The EU regulator had "given a positive opinion to allow transportation and storage of vials of this vaccine at temperatures between -25 to -15 degrees Celsius (-13 to 5 Fahrenheit)... for a one-off period of two weeks." The EMA said this was the "temperature of standard pharmaceutical freezers" "This is an alternative to the long-term storage of the vials at a temperature between -90 to -60 degrees Celsius in special freezers" the Amsterdam-based watchdog added in a statement.

"It is expected to facilitate the rapid roll-out and distribution of the vaccine in the EU by reducing the need for ultra-low temperature cold storage conditions throughout the supply chain."The US made a similar decision about the Pfizer vaccine on February 25.

The Pfizer vaccine's high effectiveness against coronavirus has been tempered by the difficulty of storing and transporting the jab due to the need for super-cold conditions.

Related Topics

Europe Drugs February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Everton get government green light for new 53,000- ..

58 seconds ago

Germany escape FIFA sanction after 'Human Rights' ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine says four soldiers killed in separatist sh ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Defense Minister Confirms North Korea Tes ..

4 minutes ago

UK Government Extends Support for Those in Self-Is ..

4 minutes ago

US Resists Venezuela's Efforts at WTO to Challenge ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.