EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The European Union's mission in Vienna said Monday it supported UN nuclear watchdog IAEA's proposal to set up a security zone around Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

support the Director General's proposal to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the modalities of which would still need to be agreed," it said during the IAEA general debate.

The EU delegation also criticized Iran for allegedly violating the nuclear nonproliferation regime and urged it to return to the IAEA-mediated talks in Vienna that seek to revive the 2015 nuclear pact.

"The EU Member States regret that Iran has chosen not to seize the diplomatic opportunity and call on Iran to accept it so that the JCPOA would be fully restored," the delegation said, referring to the nuclear pact by its official name.