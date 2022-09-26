UrduPoint.com

EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

EU Backs Security Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The European Union's mission in Vienna said Monday it supported UN nuclear watchdog IAEA's proposal to set up a security zone around Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The European Union's mission in Vienna said Monday it supported UN nuclear watchdog IAEA's proposal to set up a security zone around Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

"We...

support the Director General's proposal to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the modalities of which would still need to be agreed," it said during the IAEA general debate.

The EU delegation also criticized Iran for allegedly violating the nuclear nonproliferation regime and urged it to return to the IAEA-mediated talks in Vienna that seek to revive the 2015 nuclear pact.

"The EU Member States regret that Iran has chosen not to seize the diplomatic opportunity and call on Iran to accept it so that the JCPOA would be fully restored," the delegation said, referring to the nuclear pact by its official name.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Europe Nuclear European Union Vienna 2015

Recent Stories

White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airline ..

White House Proposes New Rule Requiring US Airlines to Disclose Fee Info Up Fron ..

7 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone ..

IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP With Rosatom Chie ..

7 minutes ago
 China storms into Women's Basketball World Cup qua ..

China storms into Women's Basketball World Cup quarters

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons Axact/Bol TV owner to ..

Islamabad High Court summons Axact/Bol TV owner to appear in person

7 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic ..

NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic facilities to southern distric ..

10 minutes ago
 DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

DC reviews dengue situation in federal capital

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.