EU backs tighter borders and online terror rules

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :European Union ministers agreed Friday to reinforce security at the bloc's external borders and to impose tougher controls on violent extremism online.

The governments met after the latest Islamist extremist attacks in France, Germany and Austria to review plans for a more coordinated EU anti-terrorism policy.

The interior ministers said they hope to finalise negotiations with the EU Commission and Parliament on a new law to control online content before the end of the year.

"The aim is to enable issuing removal orders with cross-border effect to create a new and rapid and effective instrument to counter terrorist content online within an hour or less of its being reported," a statement said.

And, while they said border security would ultimately remain the responsibility of member states, they hacked efforts to build coordinated EU security databases.

"The competent authorities need to know who enters the Schengen area and who travels within it," they said, referring to Europe's passport-free travel zone.

"We must effectively control our external borders, record entries and departures from the Schengen area in digital form, and cooperate more closely with third countries in order to combat terrorist threats."The Schengen zone covers most EU members, along with Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein.

Some member states, notably France and Austria, have been calling for action to specifically target Islamist extremism -- including ideology -- as a source of recent violence.