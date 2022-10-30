The European Union supports UN-led efforts to keep the Black Sea Grain Initiative alive, urging all parties to refrain from actions undermining the grain deal, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The European Union supports UN-led efforts to keep the Black Sea Grain Initiative alive, urging all parties to refrain from actions undermining the grain deal, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following a terrorist attack staged by Ukraine on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"We support UN-led efforts to keep the agreement alive and stress that all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," the spokesperson said.