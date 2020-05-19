UrduPoint.com
EU Backs WHO After Trump Pull-out Threat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:13 PM

The European Union backed the World Health Organisation and multilateral efforts to fight the coronavirus on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the global agency

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The European Union backed the World Health Organisation and multilateral efforts to fight the coronavirus on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the global agency.

"This is the time for solidarity, not the time for finger pointing or for undermining multilateral cooperation," European foreign affairs spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson told reporters.

Your Thoughts and Comments

