UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ban On Belarusian Aircraft Does Not Apply To Humanitarian Flights, Emergency Landings

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:28 PM

EU Ban on Belarusian Aircraft Does Not Apply to Humanitarian Flights, Emergency Landings

The ban on the use of EU airspace and airports by Belarusian air carriers will not apply to humanitarian flights, as well as emergency landings and emergency flights, according to the decree published in the EU Official Journal

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The ban on the use of EU airspace and airports by Belarusian air carriers will not apply to humanitarian flights, as well as emergency landings and emergency flights, according to the decree published in the EU Official Journal.

"Paragraph 1 shall not apply in the case of an emergency landing or an emergency overflight.

Paragraph 1 shall not apply in the event that the Member State or Member States concerned determine that a landing, take-off or overflight is required for humanitarian purposes or any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this Decision. In such event, the Member State or Member States concerned shall inform the other Member States and the Commission," the document says.

The decree, which is dated June 4, also emphasizes that the ban takes effect the day after publication, that is, June 5.

Related Topics

June Event

Recent Stories

Bahrain's Top Diplomat Says Reassured By Putin's C ..

2 minutes ago

Over 7.9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered i ..

2 minutes ago

EU Statements On Need to Talk With Russia From Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Granted Russian Embassy Multiple Permissio ..

2 minutes ago

UN report reiterates threats posed to Pakistan's s ..

4 minutes ago

Corona vaccination centre at Government College Un ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.