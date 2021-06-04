EU Ban on Belarusian Aircraft Does Not Apply to Humanitarian Flights, Emergency Landings

The ban on the use of EU airspace and airports by Belarusian air carriers will not apply to humanitarian flights, as well as emergency landings and emergency flights, according to the decree published in the EU Official Journal

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The ban on the use of EU airspace and airports by Belarusian air carriers will not apply to humanitarian flights, as well as emergency landings and emergency flights, according to the decree published in the EU Official Journal.

"Paragraph 1 shall not apply in the case of an emergency landing or an emergency overflight.

Paragraph 1 shall not apply in the event that the Member State or Member States concerned determine that a landing, take-off or overflight is required for humanitarian purposes or any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this Decision. In such event, the Member State or Member States concerned shall inform the other Member States and the Commission," the document says.

The decree, which is dated June 4, also emphasizes that the ban takes effect the day after publication, that is, June 5.