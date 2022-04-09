UrduPoint.com

EU Banned Transit Of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles On April 8 - Russian Customs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 06:14 PM

EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles on April 8 - Russian Customs

The EU countries have stopped letting through vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus on April 8 due to sanctions, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The EU countries have stopped letting through vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus on April 8 due to sanctions, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Saturday.

"Starting April 8, the customs services of the European Union countries bordering Russia and Belarus, citing the fifth sanctions package, stopped the admission of vehicles registered in these countries to the EU territory," the statement read.

The FCS added that according to the current data, the restrictions do not yet apply to freight transport delivering pharmaceutical, medical, food and agricultural products, including wheat, as well as the delivery of energy supplies, non-ferrous metals and fertilizers.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk Belarus February April Media Wheat

Recent Stories

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all ..

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all out

1 minute ago
 91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile ..

Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile test

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE r ..

Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE residency for players

8 minutes ago
 Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan ..

Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan, says Zardari

24 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.