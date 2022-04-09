EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles on April 8 - Russian Customs

The EU countries have stopped letting through vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus on April 8 due to sanctions, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The EU countries have stopped letting through vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus on April 8 due to sanctions, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Saturday.

"Starting April 8, the customs services of the European Union countries bordering Russia and Belarus, citing the fifth sanctions package, stopped the admission of vehicles registered in these countries to the EU territory," the statement read.

The FCS added that according to the current data, the restrictions do not yet apply to freight transport delivering pharmaceutical, medical, food and agricultural products, including wheat, as well as the delivery of energy supplies, non-ferrous metals and fertilizers.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.