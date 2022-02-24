EU Bans Civil Aviation Flights Over Ukraine - Italian Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) said on Thursday that EU authorities have banned civil aviation flights over Ukraine and nearby areas.

"The National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) informs that from today, February 24, 2022, in connection with the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the European authorities have ordered to ban civil aviation flights over the airspace of Ukraine and adjacent territories affected by hostilities, in order to ensure flight safety," the aviation authority said in a statement.