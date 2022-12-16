EU Bans Direct Exports of Drone Engines to Russia, Supplies of Third Countries - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The EU will prohibit direct exports of aviation and space industry related goods and technology, including drone engines, to Russia and the export of third countries, the Council of the EU said on Friday.

"The EU will expand the export ban on aviation and the space industry related goods and technology to include aircraft engines and their parts. This prohibition will apply to both manned and unmanned aircrafts, meaning that from now on there will be a ban on the direct exports of drone engines to Russia and any third country that could supply drones to Russia," the press release read.