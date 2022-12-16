EU Bans Investment in Russian Mining Sector, Except Activities With Critical Raw Materials

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The European Union expands the ban on investments in Russia's mining sector in a new package of sanctions, with the exception of activities related to critical raw materials, the EU Council said on Friday.

"The EU will expand the prohibition targeting new investments in the Russian energy sector by additionally prohibiting new investments in the Russian mining sector, with the exception of mining and quarrying activities involving certain critical raw materials," the EU body said in a statement.